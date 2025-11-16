Wesley Barker, Hana Tanaka, Pitman Sisters, Lexie Heckman Attend Universal & TikTok’s “Wicked For Good” Event

Not simply one of the most anticipated film releases of the year, “Wicked For Good” constitutes a bona fide social event. It is attracting excitement from all corners of the pop culture sphere.

That excitement is particularly notable in the world of social media. Befitting the film’s impact with standout social creators and avid social followers, Universal and TikTok partnered for a special event Saturday night.

Held at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, the event welcomed numerous recognizable faces. The guest list included Wesley Barker and Hana Tanaka, who gained headlines for undergoing extensive training to perform songs from the musical phenomenon.

Lexie Heckman, Aisha Potter, and sisters Hasley, Hope, and Halle Pitman were also present for the big event.

Photos follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.