in Culture News, Movie News

Auli’i Cravalho Stuns At Monday’s “Wicked For Good” Premiere In New York City

The “Moana” breakout looked sensational in black.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Auli'i Cravalho attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Monday’s “Wicked For Good” premiere featured a variety of big-name attendees, including a breakout from another musical franchise.

Auli’i Cravalho, who rose to fame as the voice of “Moana,” made her presence felt at the event in New York City.

Cravalho looked characteristically stunning at the event, wowing in a striking black dress as she made her wave through the arrival circuit.

Featuring principals from the film and dozens of pop culture notables, Monday’s premiere precedes this Friday’s wide film release. Universal Pictures shared press photos from the event, including several of Cravalho.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Auli’i Cravalho attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Auli’i Cravalho attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Auli’i Cravalho attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Auli’i Cravalho attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Auli’i Cravalho attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Auli'i Cravalhowicked for good

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Courtney Antalek Looks Beautiful At New York Premiere of “Wicked For Good”

Addison Rae Serves “Beach Bunny” In Stunning New Instagram Pictures