Auli’i Cravalho Stuns At Monday’s “Wicked For Good” Premiere In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Auli'i Cravalho attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Monday’s “Wicked For Good” premiere featured a variety of big-name attendees, including a breakout from another musical franchise.
Auli’i Cravalho, who rose to fame as the voice of “Moana,” made her presence felt at the event in New York City.
Cravalho looked characteristically stunning at the event, wowing in a striking black dress as she made her wave through the arrival circuit.
Featuring principals from the film and dozens of pop culture notables, Monday’s premiere precedes this Friday’s wide film release. Universal Pictures shared press photos from the event, including several of Cravalho.
