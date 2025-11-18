in Hot On Social

Addison Rae Serves “Beach Bunny” In Stunning New Instagram Pictures

The Grammy nominee looks absolutely fantastic in the new post.

Addison Rae looks incredible in her latest Instagram post (Via addisonraee)

Prior to embarking on her Grammy-nominated music journey, Addison Rae was one of the defining forces in social media. Time and time again, she proved adept at delivering content that ignited fan interest.

Monday night, she showcased that ability with a gallery of swimsuit photos on Instagram.

Captioned “beach bunny,” the flirty and visually arresting photos find Addison enjoying her time on the beach. The shots contain different levels of sunlight and highlight various poses, but the commonality is how great Addison looks.

Several shots also confirm that she is wearing her bikini bottom very low.

The post quickly surpassed 200,000 likes and follows as an embed.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

