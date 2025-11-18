Addison Rae Serves “Beach Bunny” In Stunning New Instagram Pictures

Prior to embarking on her Grammy-nominated music journey, Addison Rae was one of the defining forces in social media. Time and time again, she proved adept at delivering content that ignited fan interest.

Monday night, she showcased that ability with a gallery of swimsuit photos on Instagram.

Captioned “beach bunny,” the flirty and visually arresting photos find Addison enjoying her time on the beach. The shots contain different levels of sunlight and highlight various poses, but the commonality is how great Addison looks.

Several shots also confirm that she is wearing her bikini bottom very low.

The post quickly surpassed 200,000 likes and follows as an embed.