Event Recap: Caitlin Carmichael Attends Kate Spade New York & NYLON’s “Holiday Duo-ets” Party In Los Angeles

In recognition of the holiday season and its “Spark Something Beautiful” campaign, kate spade new york joined forces with NYLON for a special party last week.

Entitled “Holiday Duo-ets,” the event took place at the Chateau Marmont Penthouse in Los Angeles.

“The evening featured festive cocktails, piano sing-alongs, and an immersive holiday setting complete with a snow sculpture of Kate Spade New York’s signature Duo bag,” read an official statement.

Brand ambassadors and music superstars Ice Spice and Laufey headlined the party, which featured appearances from numerous pop culture notables.

That list included actress Caitlin Carmichael, who is seen enjoying the event (and getting into the holiday spirit) in an event photo shared with media. Photos of Laufey and Ice Spice also follow.