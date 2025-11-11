in Music News

Katy Perry’s “Bandaids” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Tame Impala’s “Dracula” and Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” follow in the Top 3.

Katy Perry - bandaids video screenshot | Capitol

Katy Perry’s new “bandaids” garnered ample opening-week love at pop radio, earning first place on this week’s Mediabase add board for the format.

The new Katy Perry song landed at 56 Mediabase-monitored stations.

A new option for 27 stations, Tame Impala’s “Dracula” ranks as second-most added. Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” follows in third with 18 new pickups.

Kehlani’s “Folded” takes fourth place on the strength of its 14 adds, while an add count of 11 powers Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” to fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” (9 adds, 6th-most), Benson Boone’s “Mr Electric Blue” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Max McNown’s “Better Me For You” (6 adds, 9th-most), A2O May’s “PAPARAZZI ARRIVE” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Fifty Fifty’s “Skittlez” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie).

a2o mayAlex warrenbandaidsbenson boonefifty fiftyjelly rollJustin Bieberkaty perrykehlaniMax mcnownTaylor Swifttyler the creator

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Event Recap: Caitlin Carmichael Attends Kate Spade New York & NYLON’s “Holiday Duo-ets” Party In Los Angeles

First Look: Elle Fanning Appears On Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”