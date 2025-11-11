Katy Perry’s “Bandaids” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Katy Perry’s new “bandaids” garnered ample opening-week love at pop radio, earning first place on this week’s Mediabase add board for the format.

The new Katy Perry song landed at 56 Mediabase-monitored stations.

A new option for 27 stations, Tame Impala’s “Dracula” ranks as second-most added. Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” follows in third with 18 new pickups.

Kehlani’s “Folded” takes fourth place on the strength of its 14 adds, while an add count of 11 powers Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” to fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Justin Bieber’s “YUKON” (9 adds, 6th-most), Benson Boone’s “Mr Electric Blue” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue” (7 adds, 7th-most, tie), Max McNown’s “Better Me For You” (6 adds, 9th-most), A2O May’s “PAPARAZZI ARRIVE” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Fifty Fifty’s “Skittlez” (5 adds, 10th-most, tie).