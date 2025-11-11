Maclaine Farrell, Taylor Hudson Spotted At Kate Spade New York & NYLON’s “Holiday Duo-ets” Celebration

NYLON’s trend of delivering “can’t miss” events continued last week, as the culture force partnered with kate spade New York for a “Holiday Duo-ets” party.

Held at the Chateau Marmont Penthouse in Los Angeles, the seasonally themed party featured headline appearances by music sensations Ice Spice and Laufey.

The guest list also included a variety of pop culture, fashion, and social media notables; Maclaine Farrell and Taylor Hudson were among those present for the celebration.

“There’s something truly magical about the holidays, especially when shared with friends. Collaborating with NYLON to bring our ‘Holiday Duo-ets’ celebration to life was the perfect way to capture that spirit,” said Kaisy O’Reilly, SVP of Marketing at kate spade new york. “From our guests to the music to the DUO bag at the center of it all, the evening beautifully reflected the joy of connection and the magic of gifting that defines the Kate Spade New York holiday season.”

Photos of Maclaine and Taylor follow, courtesy of NYLON.