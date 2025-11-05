Gia Giudice, Jordyn Woods, Nets Stars, More Join Raising Cane’s To Unveil Record-Breaking Jack-o’-Lantern

High-quality chicken finger meals may be Raising Cane’s’ “One Love,” but that does not mean the beloved chain has no other passions. The brand time and time again confirms its desire to connect communities and elevate joy.

That commitment is often evident during holidays, when Raising Cane’s makes a habit of getting deeply in the spirit.

It was certainly evident this past week, when the restaurant chain unveiled a record-breaking jack-o’-lantern in New York City.

Weighing in at 2,741 pounds, the New York pumpkin ranks as the largest in America. Last Thursday, Raising Cane’s held a big Times Square celebration befitting the mammoth creation.

The rain might have been pouring hard, but it could not dampen the energy and excitement felt by those in attendance. Brooklyn Nets players Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams and high-profile pop culture names like Jordyn Woods, Food God, Luann de Lesseps, and Dolores Catania joined in on the celebration. As they enjoyed Cane’s food and marveled at the massive jack-o’-lantern, they added a new dimension of significance to an already special event.

Gia Giudice served as emcee of the ceremony, introducing the New York-themed pumpkin carved by champions Eric Jones, Monique Hawk and William Wilson.

After 115 days of nurturing, the massive pumpkin was ready for the carving process. Carving took 30 hours, 100 carving tools, and 10 different materials.

The work paid off, however, with the stunning jack-o’-lantern getting a display in one of the world’s most famous locations.

“It’s such a privilege working with Cane’s again for the second year. [Cane’s owner] Todd [Graves] picked great locations to display both of the pumpkins – one at the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one at Military Island in Times Square – and I’ve loved seeing people’s reactions throughout the carving and display process,” said Jones. “Just yesterday I was with Todd unveiling a pumpkin in Hollywood and now to be here alongside my team is just incredible. It was so impressive seeing the pumpkin in Hollywood but I’m absolutely blown away by the pumpkin being right in the heart of Times Square. Seeing people take pictures with the pumpkin and ask questions about it is so rewarding. This is what it’s all about, sharing with the Community and spreading joy.”

“I’ve always loved Halloween and jack-o’-lanterns and dreamed of having the biggest pumpkin in the world and last year we got it. This year, we have the first and second largest pumpkins in the country and I wanted to share them with as many people as possible, which is why we have one on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one in the heart of Times Square at Military Island. I wanted to display the pumpkins where people would be able to see and enjoy them and more than 400,000 people walk by Military Island each day. I couldn’t think of a better place to share this pumpkin with the world,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “It was amazing working with Eric, Monique and William again to bring this creation to life and I know Gia loves Halloween, so we thought she’d be the perfect person to officially unveil the biggest pumpkin in the country. Halloween is a fun time and pumpkins are so inspiring. I want kids to walk by this pumpkin and know that they can be a grower or a carver – or anything they want to be – and have the opportunity to bring joy to so many people through their passions.”

One day after unveiling the memorable jack-o’-lantern, Raising Cane’s continued its Halloween celebration by sponsoring the Village Halloween Parade.

Photos from the pumpkin unveiling follow.