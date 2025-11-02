First Look: Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Burna Boy, Morgan Freeman Appear On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” kicks off its week in a big way, welcoming four guests into the studio for Monday’s show.

Acting icon Morgan Freeman appears as the lead guest, chatting with Jennifer in support of “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Later, “Dancing With The Stars” celebrity contestants Alix Earle and Dylan Efron drop by for an interview. Music sensation Burna Boy also appears on Monday’s episode, discussing the genesis of his collaboration with Mick Jagger.

Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping.