First Look: Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Burna Boy, Morgan Freeman Appear On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

A loaded episode of the talk show airs Monday.

Morgan Freeman, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, and Burna Boy on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4043, Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” kicks off its week in a big way, welcoming four guests into the studio for Monday’s show.

Acting icon Morgan Freeman appears as the lead guest, chatting with Jennifer in support of “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

Later, “Dancing With The Stars” celebrity contestants Alix Earle and Dylan Efron drop by for an interview. Music sensation Burna Boy also appears on Monday’s episode, discussing the genesis of his collaboration with Mick Jagger.

Check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping.

Morgan Freeman, Dylan Efron, Alix Earle, and Burna Boy on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 4043, Season 4 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

