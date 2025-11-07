Grammys: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter Score Nominations In All “Big 3” Categories

Some of the biggest stars in music will be contending in all three major general field categories at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Sabrina Carpenter all have recordings in contention for Album, Record, and Song of the Year.

Rosé and Bruno Mars, Doechii, and Billie Eilish are meanwhile in the mix for both Song and Record of the Year.

A full list of the General Field nominations follows. The General Field also includes Best New Artist, which spotlights high-profile names like Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, and Leon Thomas.

Leon Thomas is also a nominee in the Album of the Year race.

Record Of The Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

MUTT – Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

“luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young