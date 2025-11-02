Lizzy Greene Stuns In Dark Red Dress At 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Presented by Gucci, the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala took place Saturday at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art.

Some of the biggest — and most stunning — entertainment and cultural forces were present at the spectacle. That list of impressive guests included Lizzy Greene.

The actress looked gorgeous in a dark red dress, solidifying her place as a noteworthy style name.

On the heels of Saturday’s gala, LACMA shared a collection of media photos from the function. Shots of Lizzy’s memorable look follow.