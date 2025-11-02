in Culture News

Lizzy Greene Stuns In Dark Red Dress At 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala

The actress wowed at the annual LACMA event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Lizzy Greene attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Presented by Gucci, the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala took place Saturday at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art.

Some of the biggest — and most stunning — entertainment and cultural forces were present at the spectacle. That list of impressive guests included Lizzy Greene.

The actress looked gorgeous in a dark red dress, solidifying her place as a noteworthy style name.

On the heels of Saturday’s gala, LACMA shared a collection of media photos from the function. Shots of Lizzy’s memorable look follow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Lizzy Greene attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Lizzy Greene attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

lacmaLizzy greene

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Dixie D’Amelio Looks Mesmerizing At LACMA Art+Film Gala (Special Look)

Doja Cat Performs At 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Looks Stunning At Event