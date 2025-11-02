Doja Cat Performs At 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Looks Stunning At Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Doja Cat, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Music superstar and style force Doja Cat had a big presence at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Along with delivering another one of her signature elegant-and-sexy looks on the arrival circuit, the artist performed at Saturday’s gala. Her performance look, also, proved resonant.
Gucci presented this year’s gala from the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art. Many high-profile names from the worlds of fashion, culture, entertainment, and social media were in attendance.
Photos of Doja Cat’s appearance at Saturday’s gala follow, courtesy of LACMA.
