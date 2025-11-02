Dixie D’Amelio Looks Mesmerizing At LACMA Art+Film Gala (Special Look)

Dixie D’Amelio continues to make waves with her ever-evolving style, this time in the form of a stunning appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, the event featured some of the biggest names in entertainment and culture. Few, however, made the arrival impression that Dixie did.

Rocking a daring dress and stunning glam, Dixie easily delivered one of the night’s best looks — and one of her best red carpet moments. Photos follow, courtesy of LACMA.