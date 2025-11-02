in Culture News

Dixie D’Amelio Looks Mesmerizing At LACMA Art+Film Gala (Special Look)

The social media star and entertainer wowed at Saturday’s event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Dixie D’Amelio, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Dixie D’Amelio continues to make waves with her ever-evolving style, this time in the form of a stunning appearance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, the event featured some of the biggest names in entertainment and culture. Few, however, made the arrival impression that Dixie did.

Rocking a daring dress and stunning glam, Dixie easily delivered one of the night’s best looks — and one of her best red carpet moments. Photos follow, courtesy of LACMA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Dixie D’Amelio, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

