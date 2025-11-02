in Music News

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” smash hits #1 at US pop radio.

One of the biggest songs in the world is now the biggest song at US pop radio.

Indeed, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” soars to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The “KPop Demon Hunters” phenomenon, which credits EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami as the real-life artists, is up two places from last week’s position.

“Golden” received ~16,972 spins during the October 26-November 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a healthy 1,219.

Justin Bieber’s multi-week #1 “DAISIES” slides to #2 this week, as Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” drops a spot to #3. Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” holds at #4 (while posting the week’s greatest airplay gain), and Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” rises a level to #5.

