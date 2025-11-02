Bruna Marquezine Wows In Stunning Dress 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala

She’s one of the most beautiful entertainers on the planet, and she lived up to that billing with a memorable look at Saturday’s 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Indeed, Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine looked amazing at Saturday’s gala, which was presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art.

Bruna wore a sparkly white dress at the show, and undoubtedly delivered one of the night’s standout looks.

She was one of many high-profile entertainers, models, and cultural forces at the show. Photos of her look follow, courtesy of LACMA.