Bruna Marquezine Wows In Stunning Dress 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Bruna Marquezine, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)
She’s one of the most beautiful entertainers on the planet, and she lived up to that billing with a memorable look at Saturday’s 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Indeed, Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine looked amazing at Saturday’s gala, which was presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art.
Bruna wore a sparkly white dress at the show, and undoubtedly delivered one of the night’s standout looks.
She was one of many high-profile entertainers, models, and cultural forces at the show. Photos of her look follow, courtesy of LACMA.
