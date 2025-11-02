in Culture News

Davika Hoorne Looks Amazing In Black Dress At 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala

The Thai model and actress was stunning at Saturday’s gala.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Davika Hoorne, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

Incredibly popular Thai model and actress Davika Hoorne was among the high-profile guests in attendance at Saturday’s 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

She also served one of the night’s most memorable looks.

Rocking a black dress, Davika looked characteristically breathtaking at the annual gala.

Gucci presented the event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which featured music from Doja Cat and a roster of high-profile fashion, entertainment, and cultural forces.

Photos of Davika’s look from Saturday’s event follow, courtesy of LACMA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Davika Hoorne, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Davika Hoorne, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for LACMA)

