Madison Beer Looks Incredible On Runway For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Madison Beer walks the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
The revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held its 2025 iteration Wednesday, and Madison Beer was a part of the event.
The singer-songwriter took the stage as a performer, showcasing the music and performer swagger that continues to generate buzz within pop circles.
Befitting the moment, she also donned a runway-ready style, wings included, and looked utterly incredible while doing so.
Beer joined a performer lineup that also included Karol G, TWICE, and Missy Elliott. Iconic Victoria’s Secret Angels and high-profile names like Suni Lee and Angel Reese appeared during Wednesday’s show in New York.
