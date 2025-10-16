Madison Beer Looks Incredible On Runway For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Performance

The revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held its 2025 iteration Wednesday, and Madison Beer was a part of the event.

The singer-songwriter took the stage as a performer, showcasing the music and performer swagger that continues to generate buzz within pop circles.

Befitting the moment, she also donned a runway-ready style, wings included, and looked utterly incredible while doing so.

Beer joined a performer lineup that also included Karol G, TWICE, and Missy Elliott. Iconic Victoria’s Secret Angels and high-profile names like Suni Lee and Angel Reese appeared during Wednesday’s show in New York.