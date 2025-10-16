Jackie Young Discusses Championship Season, Setting the WNBA Standard During Raising Cane’s Shift

Open late, famously delicious, and in close proximity to the team’s home at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is a “go-to” post-game dining option for Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young.

This Tuesday, Young went behind the counter at the restaurant chain’s Las Vegas Flagship.

Indeed, “The Silent Assassin” became the latest sports superstar to work an honorary Raising Cane’s shift. In her case, the shift celebrated the Aces’ third WNBA Championship in four seasons.

Young’s shift admittedly did not start out flawlessly; when serving her first customer, the former #1 overall WNBA draft pick took a few extra moments to navigate the sweet tea dispenser.

By the second customer, however, Young looked like an absolute pro. She served the food quickly and confidently, while delighting customers with her understated charm.

In a sense, the bounce back is reflective of the Aces’ recent season. After a surprisingly slow start to the year, one that included a lopsided loss to the Minnesota Lynx in August, the Aces closed the campaign with a huge winning streak – and moved all the way up to the #2 seed.

The team subsequently defeated the Seattle Storm, Indiana Fever, and Phoenix Mercury to secure its third WNBA championship in four seasons.

A reflection of the team’s tremendous talent – one that includes a dynasty-caliber core in A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Young – the campaign was a testament to the team’s commitment to establishing the right vision, maintaining focus, and setting the right processes.

“The season started out pretty rough,” said Young during a press release. “Being .500 and then getting beat by 53 points to then being able to string together 17 wins in a row in order to get a good spot for the playoffs. That was the biggest thing – first off making the playoffs and then, getting to a spot where we wanted to be so we could have home court advantage and things like that.”

And though the path might have been different, the outcome was ultimately the same. The Las Vegas Aces won yet another championship, further solidifying the team’s stature as a true dynasty.

Young takes pride in that reputation, noting that the Aces are setting the standard for women’s basketball. She also recognizes the significance of doing so at a time when interest in the league is soaring.

“Every year we come into training camp, we know that we’re prepping in order to win a championship,” shared Young. “It means a lot, just being able to be the standard for younger generations and the little girls that are looking up to us. It’s important that if you can see her, you can be her.”

For some, that pressure to not only win but be a source of inspiration may be overwhelming. For Young, it is something to cherish.

“Pressure is a privilege. It’s a good thing, it means that things matter,” declared Young. “[When] I was a little girl, I looked up to Candace Parker; so if I can just be this person that the little girls look up to, then it means I’m doing something right.”

Young’s positive outlook on pressure surely explains why she ultimately shined in her shift, mastering the service process even with so many fans eagerly watching her every move. The cool, calm, process-driven approach that works for her on the court clearly has value in other facets of life.

Passion is also important. Just as Raising Cane’s commits to its “One Love” of providing quality chicken fingers, Young’s mindset is on continuing to improve her game, connect with her teammates, and elevate the Aces legacy.

That does not, however, mean there is no time for off-court fun. Young shared that she and her teammates recently went to a haunted house together; they were also planning a team dinner Tuesday night.

Young also revealed her musical taste, calling out Blxst, Jordan Davis, and Olivia Dean as some of her current favorites.

She’ll have to make requests to hear those artists in the gym, however; Young noted that Chelsea Gray generally takes control of the aux cord.

An exciting opportunity for a self-professed Raising Cane’s fan in Young, Tuesday’s shift was also rewarding for the restaurant chain and its owner Todd Graves. Graves and his team have long been proponents of women’s sports, and getting to collaborate with a talented WNBA star during the league’s popularity explosion of clear significance.

“It was great having Jackie out to our Las Vegas Flagship today to celebrate the Aces’ third WNBA Championship title,” said Graves. “They had a challenging season, but persevered and remained focused on the endgame and it was incredible watching their journey throughout the playoffs and Finals. I’ve been a supporter of women’s sports and women athletes for many years, so I’ve loved seeing the WNBA gain traction over the last few years and am excited to see the support continue to grow. Jackie and her teammates are incredibly talented athletes, and I’m looking forward to Vegas coming together on Friday to celebrate them and their Championship win [at the official Parade].”





