Gabriela “Gabi” Moura, Sunisa Lee Represent VS PINK During Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Special Look)

Both women looked great at Wednesday’s show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: <Gabriela Moura walks the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place Wednesday night, with the iconic lingerie brand showcasing a variety of iconic Angels, established runway models, and celebrities during the celebration.

Two noteworthy participants included Gabriela “Gabi” Moura and Sunisa Lee.

Both women looked stunning as the walked the runway in support of the VS PINK line.

Held in New York City, Wednesday’s event featured performances by Missy Elliott, TWICE, Madison Beer, and Karol G.

Photos of Gabi Moura and Suni Lee follow, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Sunisa Lee walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Sunisa Lee walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: <Gabriela Moura walks the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Gabriela Moura walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

