Gabriela “Gabi” Moura, Sunisa Lee Represent VS PINK During Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Special Look)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: <Gabriela Moura walks the runway for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place Wednesday night, with the iconic lingerie brand showcasing a variety of iconic Angels, established runway models, and celebrities during the celebration.
Two noteworthy participants included Gabriela “Gabi” Moura and Sunisa Lee.
Both women looked stunning as the walked the runway in support of the VS PINK line.
Held in New York City, Wednesday’s event featured performances by Missy Elliott, TWICE, Madison Beer, and Karol G.
Photos of Gabi Moura and Suni Lee follow, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret.
