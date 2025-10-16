Angel Reese Wows In Memorable Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway Debut (Special Look)

Going into Wednesday’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, ample hype centered around Chicago Sky star Angel Reese making her debut on the iconic runway.

At the show, Angel lived up to the hype.

The WNBA superstar looked absolutely incredible, further solidifying herself as an undeniable — and undeniably beautiful — pop culture force.

Reese, the first professional athlete to walk as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, joined a high-profile list of notables on the New York City runway. Photos from her appearance follow, courtesy of Victoria’s Secret.