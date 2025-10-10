in Culture News, Movie News

Indiana Massara Slays At “Black Phone 2” Premiere In Hollywood (Special Look)

The actress, singer, and social media star looked great at Wednesday’s premiere.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Indiana Massara attends the world premiere of "Black Phone 2" presented by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)

“Black Phone 2” arrives in theaters next Friday, October 17.

Ahead of the big launch, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse held a premiere event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The event featured a robust attendee list, with noteworthy entertainers, industry members, and influencers all in attendance. The list of guests included Indiana Massara, who showcased undeniable swagger in a black jacket and shades.

Madeleine McGraw, Mason Thames, Ethan Hawke, and more stars from the 2021 original “The Black Phone” return for the new release.

Photos of Indiana Massara’s time at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Indiana Massara attends the world premiere of “Black Phone 2” presented by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Indiana Massara attends the world premiere of “Black Phone 2” presented by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Indiana Massara attends the world premiere of “Black Phone 2” presented by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 08, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)

