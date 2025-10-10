Indiana Massara Slays At “Black Phone 2” Premiere In Hollywood (Special Look)

“Black Phone 2” arrives in theaters next Friday, October 17.

Ahead of the big launch, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse held a premiere event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The event featured a robust attendee list, with noteworthy entertainers, industry members, and influencers all in attendance. The list of guests included Indiana Massara, who showcased undeniable swagger in a black jacket and shades.

Madeleine McGraw, Mason Thames, Ethan Hawke, and more stars from the 2021 original “The Black Phone” return for the new release.

Photos of Indiana Massara’s time at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal.