Ryan Reynolds, Emilia Jones Appear On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1714 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Emilia Jones during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 9, 2025 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Ahead of a brief upcoming hiatus, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs a new episode Thursday night.
The episode features two high-profile guests. Actor and mogul Ryan Reynolds appears as the lead guest, dropping by for a chat with host Seth Meyers.
Later, “Task” star Emilia Jones takes part in an interview.
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the airing, the network shared first-look photos from this week’s taping. That collection of media appears below.
