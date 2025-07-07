Brighton Sharbino, Saxon Sharbino, Rachel Feigelson Spotted At NYLON’s Surf Lodge Residency

Celebrating July 4 weekend and the upcoming launch of its NYLON Membership Program, NYLON hosted a high-profile residency at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY this weekend.

Spanning July 2-6, the star-studded event featured a variety of noteworthy guests from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, and social media. Buzzy artists provided music throughout the weekend, turning the residency into NYLON’s “biggest summer event to date.”

“This week at The Surf Lodge, NYLON didn’t just throw a party – we made a statement,” said NYLON Editor-in-Chief Lauren McCarthy. “From headlining performances to a packed dance floor and a celebration of our latest issue, it was everything NYLON is about: bold, boundary-pushing, and culture-defining. We’re incredibly proud to have delivered our biggest summer moment yet.”

Residency sponsors include ASOS, Nautica, Sally Hansen, and Vera Wang.

Those in attendance included actresses Brighton and Saxon Sharbino, as well as entertainment attorney Rachel Feigelson. Brighton and Saxon shared social content from their time in Montauk throughout the weekend, and an official press photo of their time at the Surf Lodge event follows.