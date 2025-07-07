in Culture News

Special Look: Livvy Dunne Celebrates July 4th Weekend At NYLON’s Surf Lodge Residency

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne was one of the star attendees at the memorable summer celebration.

Livvy Dunne at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA

The summer of 2025 remains an eventful one for Olivia “Livvy” Dunne.

Dunne, who opened the season by appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (and making an unforgettable appearance at its runway event), spent July 4 with another cultural institution.

She joined NYLON for its eagerly anticipated residency at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY. Spanning July 2-6, the residency celebrated July 4 weekend with high-profile guests and special musical performances. Sponsors included ASOS, Nautica, Sally Hansen, and Vera Wang.

This past weekend’s residency proceeds the full launch of NYLON’s Membership Program, which will provide participants with exclusive access to events at Coachella, New York Fashion Week, Miami Art Week, and more.

Photos of Livvy Dunne’s appearance follow.

Livvy Dunne at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA
Livvy Dunne at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA
Livvy Dunne at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA
Livvy Dunne at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA

