in TV News

Saquon Barkley, Lewis Capaldi Booked For July 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Capaldi will be an interview and musical guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2094 -- Pictured: (l-r) Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley with host Jimmy Fallon during the Jimmy has his Jeans on Cold Open on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Marking the show’s return from a two-week hiatus, the July 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature a Super Bowl champion.

Indeed, Saquon Barkley will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest. The chat will mark the running back’s second “Fallon” appearance this year; he previously appeared with his Eagles teammates after the Super Bowl victory.

The July 14 “Fallon” will also feature Lewis Capaldi, who will be dropping by for an interview and performance.

Continuing its July 4 break, “Fallon” will air re-runs between July 7-11.

jimmy fallonlewis capaldinbcsaquon barkleythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Ellie Hover Shined Throughout 2025 Miami Swim Week, Walked Runways For Lybethras, Laurel DeWitt, Styx Athletics, More

Brighton Sharbino, Saxon Sharbino, Rachel Feigelson Spotted At NYLON’s Surf Lodge Residency