Saquon Barkley, Lewis Capaldi Booked For July 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Marking the show’s return from a two-week hiatus, the July 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature a Super Bowl champion.
Indeed, Saquon Barkley will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest. The chat will mark the running back’s second “Fallon” appearance this year; he previously appeared with his Eagles teammates after the Super Bowl victory.
The July 14 “Fallon” will also feature Lewis Capaldi, who will be dropping by for an interview and performance.
Continuing its July 4 break, “Fallon” will air re-runs between July 7-11.
