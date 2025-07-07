Ava Dash, Noriella, Jordan Kanegis, Mona Matsuoka Join NYLON For July 4 Weekend Surf Lodge Residency

Along with resonant musical performances, NYLON Residency At The Surf Lodge welcomed an extensive array of noteworthy entertainers, social media stars, and pop culture tastemakers from July 2-July 6.

Those present at the iconic Montauk venue included Ava Dash, Noriella, Jordan Kanegis, and Mona Matsuoka.

All with strong social followings and undeniable fashion flair, the four were present for what NYLON called its “biggest summer event to date.” Sponsors included ASOS, Sally Hansen, Nautica, and Vera Wang.

A way for tastemakers to spend July 4 weekend, the residency also helped introduce the upcoming NYLON Membership program, set to fully launch later this year.

“NYLON Membership is all about access — connecting tastemakers to the brands, venues, and cultural experiences that define what’s next,” said BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg. “We’re thrilled to have given some of our first members a front-row seat to the best Fourth of July party in the Hamptons — and a sneak peek of what’s to come.”

Photos from the weekend festivities follow.