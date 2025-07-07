in Runway

Wilda Gedeome Solidified Model To Watch Status At Miami Swim Week, Walked For Mister Triple X, BFYNE, Love For Upcycling

Big things should be in store for Wilda Gedeome, who shined at Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 31: Wilda Gedeome walks the runway at the Mister Triple X show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

With so much happening throughout the week, making a meaningful impact at Miami Swim Week is no easy task. Wilda Gedeome proved more than up for it, emerging as a potential runway sensation.

Gedeome looked great – and demonstrated an undeniably resonant energy– as she rocked numerous looks on behalf of stellar designers and curators.

Her impressive Miami Swim Week stretch included appearances for Mister Triple X, BFYNE, and Love For Upcycling during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion shows. She shined in each appearance, producing special moments for each designer – and cementing her status as one to watch in fashion.

Photos follow, courtesy of Designing The District.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Wilda Gedeome walks the runway at the BFYNE show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Wilda Gedeome walks the runway at the BYFNE show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Wilda Gedeome walks the runway at the Love For Upcycling show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

