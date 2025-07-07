Wilda Gedeome Solidified Model To Watch Status At Miami Swim Week, Walked For Mister Triple X, BFYNE, Love For Upcycling

With so much happening throughout the week, making a meaningful impact at Miami Swim Week is no easy task. Wilda Gedeome proved more than up for it, emerging as a potential runway sensation.

Gedeome looked great – and demonstrated an undeniably resonant energy– as she rocked numerous looks on behalf of stellar designers and curators.

Her impressive Miami Swim Week stretch included appearances for Mister Triple X, BFYNE, and Love For Upcycling during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion shows. She shined in each appearance, producing special moments for each designer – and cementing her status as one to watch in fashion.

Photos follow, courtesy of Designing The District.