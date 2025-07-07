in Culture News

Brick Johnson, Kornelia Ski Among Guests Present For NYLON’s July 4 Weekend Residency At Surf Lodge

They took part in NYLON’s “biggest summer event to date” at the popular Montauk destination.

Brick Johnson, Kornelia Ski at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA

NYLON just held its biggest summer yet, and Brick Johnson and Kornelia Ski were in attendance.

Johnson, a Harvard tennis player, and Ski, an immensely popular fashion model and influencer, joined a high-profile list of attendees at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, where NYLON hosted a celebration from July 2-6.

NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge featured special music performances, brand activations, and undeniable fun as it build anticipation for the late-2025 launch of NYLON’s Membership Program, which will provide participants with access to exclusive parties at major cultural events.

ASOS, Nautica, Sally Hansen, and Vera Wang sponsored this past weekend’s celebration.

A photo of Brick and Kornelia follows:

Brick Johnson, Kornelia Ski at NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge – 4th of July Week | Madison McGaw/BFA

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

