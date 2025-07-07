Brick Johnson, Kornelia Ski Among Guests Present For NYLON’s July 4 Weekend Residency At Surf Lodge

NYLON just held its biggest summer yet, and Brick Johnson and Kornelia Ski were in attendance.

Johnson, a Harvard tennis player, and Ski, an immensely popular fashion model and influencer, joined a high-profile list of attendees at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, where NYLON hosted a celebration from July 2-6.

NYLON Residency at The Surf Lodge featured special music performances, brand activations, and undeniable fun as it build anticipation for the late-2025 launch of NYLON’s Membership Program, which will provide participants with access to exclusive parties at major cultural events.

ASOS, Nautica, Sally Hansen, and Vera Wang sponsored this past weekend’s celebration.

A photo of Brick and Kornelia follows: