Luna Blaise Dazzles In Red At “Jurassic World Rebirth” Premiere in New York City (Special Look)

The actress wore a pair of red dresses at Monday’s premiere event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Luna Blaise attends the JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Just over a week remains until “Jurassic World Rebirth” opens in theaters. Premiere events, however, have already begun to take place.

One premiere took place in New York City on Monday, with principals from the film making their presence felt at Lincoln Center.

That list of cast members included Luna Blaise, who wowed in a pair of red dresses at the event. Blaise, who rose to fame as Olive on the beloved drama “Manifest,” plays Teresa in the new “Jurassic Park” chapter.

Following the event, the Universal publicity team shared photos from the premiere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Luna Blaise attends the JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Luna Blaise attends the JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment on June 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

