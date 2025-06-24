Luna Blaise Dazzles In Red At “Jurassic World Rebirth” Premiere in New York City (Special Look)

Just over a week remains until “Jurassic World Rebirth” opens in theaters. Premiere events, however, have already begun to take place.

One premiere took place in New York City on Monday, with principals from the film making their presence felt at Lincoln Center.

That list of cast members included Luna Blaise, who wowed in a pair of red dresses at the event. Blaise, who rose to fame as Olive on the beloved drama “Manifest,” plays Teresa in the new “Jurassic Park” chapter.

Following the event, the Universal publicity team shared photos from the premiere.