Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” Earns 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

Olivia Dean, this year’s Grammy winner for Best New Artist, returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

She reclaims #1 on both charts with her smash “Man I Need.” The song is celebrating a fourth week atop the former chart, while securing a second atop the latter.

— “Man I Need,” which rises one spot back to #1 on the pop chart, received ~15,812 spins during the February 8-14 tracking period (-222).

sombr’s “back to friends” falls from #1 to #2, as Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” stays at #3. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” spends another chapter at #4, and Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” climbs a level to #5.

— Olivia Dean’s hit meanwhile climbs one place to #1 on the Hot AC chart courtesy of its ~5,353 spins at the format (-232).

“Opalite” rises three levels to #2, as “back to friends” drops from #1 to #3. “Golden” drops a spot to #4, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” slides one place to #5.