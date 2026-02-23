First Look: TWICE Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2254 -- Pictured: Musical guest TWICE performs on Monday, February 23, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a very high-profile musical performance.
TWICE, undoubtedly one of the top girl groups on the planet, delivers the eagerly anticipated musical moment.
The performance closes an episode that also features Tracy Morgan and Neve Campbell. Cooper Flagg was originally advertised for the episode, but it appears that his visit was postponed.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, the network shared first-look photos from the official taping:
