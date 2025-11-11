in Runway

Runway Recap: Justice Goode Wowed for Pia Bolte At Las Vegas Swim Week, George Styler At LA Fashion Week

The model, artist, and social star looked incredible at the Art Hearts Fashion-powered shows.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 16: Justice Goode walks the runway at the Pia Bolte show during Swim Week Las Vegas Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Portal on August 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

A social media star and LUX member, Justice Goode is also solidifying herself as a runway force.

This past summer, Justice made event-stealing appearances at Las Vegas Swim Week. Last month, she did the same at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Strikingly beautiful and undeniably commanding, Justice made the most of every moment. Particular standout looks came for Pia Bolte at Las Vegas Swim Week and George Styler at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Photos recapping her memorable runway moments follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Justice Goode walks the runway at the George Styler show during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: Justice Goode walks the runway at the Pia Bolte show during Swim Week Las Vegas Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at The Portal on August 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
