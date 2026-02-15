in Music News

Jason Aldean’s “How Far Does A Goodbye Go” Goes To #1 At Country Radio

The song earns the top spot on this week’s country chart.

Jason Aldean - How Far Does A Goodbye Go | YouTube Cover | Broken Bow

Jason Aldean’s “How Far Does A Goodbye Go” goes all the way to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “How Far” seizes the country radio throne from Hudson Westbrook’s “House Again.” That song falls distantly out of the Top 15 this week.

Along with ruling for chart points, the Aldean song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 8-14 tracking period.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” holds at #2, while Morgan Wallen’s “20 Cigarettes” ticks up a spot to #3. Shaboozey & Jelly Roll’s “Amen” rises a level to #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Ain’t A Bad Life (featuring Jordan Davis)” ascends two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

