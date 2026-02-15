HAVEN. & Kaitlin Aragon’s “I Run” Earns #1 On Dance Radio Chart

HAVEN.’s “I Run (featuring Kaitlin Aragon)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
The viral hit rises two places to #1 on this week’s listing, courtesy of the ~669 spins it received during the February 8-14 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 121.
Tiesto’s “Bring Me To Life,” last week’s leader, drops one level to #2.
James Carter’s “Don’t Blame Me” slides a level to #3, as Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” makes a four-place jump to #4.
Joel Corry & Abi Flynn’s “Phases” retains its ranking as dance radio’s #5 song.