Marissa Ayers Set For Biggest Ring Girl Moment Yet, To Appear On Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Card

Buzzy model and influencer Marissa Ayers has become a fixture of recent MVP Promotions boxing cards, serving as a ring model during this year’s Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano shows.

Friday, she will have her biggest ringside moment yet.

Ayers will return as a ring card model for MVP’s Netflix card, which is to be headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua. Whereas Paul’s previous opponents have largely been repudiated for their age, size, or lack of meaningful boxing experience, Joshua is a legitimate world class heavyweight with a size advantage over Paul. At 36, he is also far from “over the hill.”

The fight should thus be a massive draw. Given her irrefutably breathtaking look, Ayers should thus generate newfound attention — and become an even bigger force in the social and modeling worlds.

Some recent Instagram posts follow.