Early Look: Bebe Rexha Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Bebe Rexha on Feb 17, 2026 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/Warner Bros
An all-new “Jennifer Hudson Show” airs Tuesday, and Bebe Rexha is the guest.
The singer-songwriter chats about numerous topics, including her thoughts on romance, the importance of self-love, dealing with trolls, her music journey, and her focuses for 2026.
She also hits on opera note in a moment billed as a highlight of the episode.
The episode will air during the day on Tuesday; check local listings for the specific airtime in your market.
Ahead of that airing, the show released first-look photos from the taping.
