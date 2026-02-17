Early Look: Bebe Rexha Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

An all-new “Jennifer Hudson Show” airs Tuesday, and Bebe Rexha is the guest.

The singer-songwriter chats about numerous topics, including her thoughts on romance, the importance of self-love, dealing with trolls, her music journey, and her focuses for 2026.

She also hits on opera note in a moment billed as a highlight of the episode.

The episode will air during the day on Tuesday; check local listings for the specific airtime in your market.

Ahead of that airing, the show released first-look photos from the taping.