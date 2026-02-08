Rosé, Doechii, SGA, Stefanie Giesinger Make Butt Cameos During Levi’s “Backstory” Super Bowl Commercial

Like many high-profile Super Bowl ads, the eagerly anticipated Levi’s commercial features numerous celebrity cameos.

The difference, however, is that many of the celebrities are only filmed from the mid-section down.

Indeed, the shots focus on the celebrities backsides as they walk, pose, or dance in the brand’s iconic jeans, sporting the famous red tab.

Immediately after the ad aired, Levi’s revealed fuller-length shots of celebrities like Rosé, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stefanie Giesinger, and Questlove in their Levi’s. It also expanded on the Doechii reveal, while shouting out some of the classic visuals (like George Michael, Bruce Springsteen from his famous “Born In The USA” shoot, and Woody from “Toy Story”).

“Levi’s® denim is at the very heart of this campaign,” says an official statement. “From old-school cowboys to music video icons of the ‘80s to modern day moments, the styling spans the breadth of the Levi’s® brand’s legacy. Doechii sports Low Slim Boot cut jeans, while Rosé dons Loose Boot cut jeans with a Relaxed Fit Trucker. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can be seen in 578® Baggy jeans and a Relaxed Fit Trucker, while Questlove rocks his 505 Regular Fit jeans. Stefanie Giesinger brings it home in her Ribcage Slim jeans and Super Soft Longsleeve Polo.”

The ad, as well as a variety of revelatory Instagram embeds, follow: