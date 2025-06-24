in Music News

Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Mystical Magical” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Benson Boone by David Roemer, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

Benson Boone’s music continues to prove resonant at radio, with his “Mystical Magical” winning more support at the format.

The song landed at another 43 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, notching the most added honor.

Jonas Brothers’ “No Time To Talk,” which won support from 36 stations, ranks in second on the Mediabase pop add board.

Damiano David’s “The First Time” takes third place with 23 pickups, while an add count of 20 positions Tate McRae’s “Revolving door” in fourth. A new option for 18 stations, Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Russell Dickerson’s “Happen To Me” (16 adds, 6th-most, tie), Addison Rae’s “Fame is a gun” (16 adds, 6th-most, tie), Julia Michaels’ “Try Your Luck” (15 adds, 8th-most), Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” (14 adds, 9th-most), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” (13 adds, 10th-most, tie).

