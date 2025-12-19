Journi Carr Receiving Major Spotlight As MVP Ring Girl During Friday’s Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight

With about 600K combined followers across Instagram and TikTok, Journi Carr has already built an impressive following.

Friday, the stunning model and content creator will have an opportunity to expand her fanbase.

Journi announced this week that she will be participating as an MVP Ring Card Model during the promotion’s Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight.

Streaming live on Netflix, the card is a lock to rank as one of the biggest boxing events of the past several years. As a legitimate top heavyweight with a clear size advantage, Joshua by far represents the biggest and most intriguing test of Paul’s boxing career.

Benefitting from the large audience and their striking looks, the promotion’s ring card models tend to generate ample headlines on their own. Sydney Thomas became a social media phenomenon after appearing during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. Marissa Ayers, who will be joining Carr at Friday’s show, has also emerged as a force.

The subject of a past Headline Planet feature, Journi Carr delivers routinely engaging beauty, wellness, and modeling content. Recent embeds follow.