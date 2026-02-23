Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Officially Earns #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” celebrates a mammoth week at radio, rising to #1 on the Mediabase airplay charts for both pop and hot adult contemporary.

— Played ~16,759 times during the February 15-21 tracking period, “Opalite” rises two places to #1 on the pop chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,980, ranking as the top airplay gain.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” drops a level to #2, while sombr’s “back to friends” slides one spot to #3. Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” moves up one place to #4, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” descends one level to #5.

— The Swift single meanwhile rises one place to #1 at Hot AC, courtesy of its ~5,884 spins. With a week-over-week spin increase of 623, “Opalite” also earns the greatest gainer distinction at Hot AC.

“Man I Need” (#2, -1), “Golden” (#3, +1), Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (#4, +1), and “back to friends” (#5, -2) form the balance of the Top 5 at Hot AC.