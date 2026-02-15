in TV News

First Look: Angel City FC Teammates Surprise Savy King On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Riley Tiernan, Gisele Thompson, Nealy Martin, and Casey Phair drop by.

Angel City FC teammates join Savy King on The Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Haston/WBTV

Monday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features a chat with Savy King.

The Angel FC defender talks about her terrifying on-field collapse — and her road to recovery. She also talks about her “The Savy Kings of Hearts” advocacy initiative, which is raising awareness about CPR and cardiac screenings.

Later in the interview, Jennifer surprises King by welcoming four of her teammates to the broadcast. Riley Tiernan, Gisele Thompson, Nealy Martin, and Casey Phair, those teammates, join the interview to talk about the importance of coming together as a team.

The episode will air during the day Monday; local listings will provide broadcast details in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping:

