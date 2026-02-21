Special Look: Megan Moroney Sends Fans Above “Cloud 9” With Surprise Appearance At NYC Raising Cane’s

This past November, Megan Moroney celebrated the announcement of her third studio album “Cloud 9” at the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Athens, Georgia.

In a full circle moment, she celebrated this Friday’s release of said album at the Times Square location.

The main difference is that Friday’s appearance was a surprise.

Fans headed to the Raising Cane’s global flagship under the impression that they would simply be attending an album listening party. That, alone, was enough to generate a line around the block – with fans donning pink and coming from near and far to honor the occasion.

But after Moroney took time to answer some questions about the album with press, she made her way through the kitchen – and elicited considerable excitement from her passionate fanbase. They were indeed well above “Cloud 9″ as they got to meet Megan and receive signed posters and other themed items.

Moroney’s music famously features elements of authenticity and candor that are rare even in a genre known for “three chords and the truth.” That honesty has helped her build a special fan rapport, particularly with younger women whose experience is not as commonly captured on country radio.

But Moroney’s resonance is not merely the product of her songwriting skill. She also has an incredible ability to connect with fans; that ability was on full display as she met and took selfies with each of the fans who attended the celebration. From acknowledging frequent tour attendees, to noticing thematic nails and outfits, to singing happy birthday to someone who was celebrating that day, she made every moment matter.

The fan connection also matters greatly to Moroney, who credits them for giving her the chance to do what she loves. It also explains her enthusiasm for events like the Raising Cane’s appearance, this week’s Spotify listening session, and the “9 Cities, 9 Days” album promotion.

The aforementioned authenticity is central to the bond between Moroney and Cane’s. Moroney is a legitimate fan of the brand – a college-aged Megan attended the very restaurant where she hosted the Georgia pop-up – and the values for which it and its founder Todd Graves stand.

“My favorite thing about the Cane’s partnership is that it’s just so organic,” said Moroney during Friday’s chat with press. “My Twitter bio used to say, ‘Can I please get a Box Combo with an extra sauce and a Sprite?’ It’s very easy to partner with Cane’s and I love Todd, I love his story, he’s very hardworking, kind, and his whole family is wonderful. It’s fun, and I like to include Cane’s in all this exciting stuff.”

Not limited to Moroney’s appearances, the Cane’s partnership includes “Cloud 9” themed displays that will appear at the brand’s more than 900 locations.

During the Times Square event, Moroney also hyped up the Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran collaborations that appear on “Cloud 9.” The artist had first teased said collaborations at the Georgia function.

Photos from Moroney’s surprise visit to the Times Square location follow.





