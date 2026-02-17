Cortis’ “GO!” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Fresh off a performance during NBA All-Star Weekend, Cortis earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The group notches the crown for “GO!,” which received pickups from 29 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

A new option for 24 stations, sombr’s “homewrecker” registers as second-most added.

Corbyn Besson’s “Blink (featuring TZUYU)” follows in third with 23 pickups, while an add count of 20 positions Freya Skye’s “silent treatment” in fourth.

With 11 adds each, PinkPantheress’ “Stateside” and Sienna Spiro’s “Die On This Hill” tie for fifth.

Doja Cat’s “Gorgeous,” One Or Eight’s “Tokyo Drift,” and Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” follow in a tie for seventh; each won support from 10 new stations. Hilary Duff’s “Roommates” takes tenth with 9 new adds.