Cortis’ “GO!” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The group performed at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Cortis - press photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Fresh off a performance during NBA All-Star Weekend, Cortis earns the most added honor at pop radio.

The group notches the crown for “GO!,” which received pickups from 29 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

A new option for 24 stations, sombr’s “homewrecker” registers as second-most added.

Corbyn Besson’s “Blink (featuring TZUYU)” follows in third with 23 pickups, while an add count of 20 positions Freya Skye’s “silent treatment” in fourth.

With 11 adds each, PinkPantheress’ “Stateside” and Sienna Spiro’s “Die On This Hill” tie for fifth.

Doja Cat’s “Gorgeous,” One Or Eight’s “Tokyo Drift,” and Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” follow in a tie for seventh; each won support from 10 new stations. Hilary Duff’s “Roommates” takes tenth with 9 new adds.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

