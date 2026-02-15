Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” makes a two-place rise to claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
“I Just Might” received ~5,770 spins during the February 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s total by 733 plays.
Cardi B’s “Err Time” spends another week as the rhythmic format’s runner-up, while Kehlani’s enduring “Folded” ascends two places to #3.
Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller),” another enduring hit, spends another week at #4.
Tyla’s “CHANEL” concurrently makes a four-place ascent to #5. Megan Thee Stallion’s “LOVER GIRL,” last week’s leader, drops to #7.