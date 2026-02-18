Jodie Woods Attends NYLON’s Presidents’ Weekend Celebration In Aspen, Serves Killer Winter Look

NYLON continued its trend of setting the standard for tastemaker events, hosting series of memorable parties in Aspen for Presidents’ Day Weekend.

The residency consisted of a variety of functions, featuring high-profile brand activations, musical moments, and guest lists of recognizable models, influencers, and industry notables.

That list included Jodie Woods, who delivered a stunning winter look at the Saturday night party at The Snow Lodge.

The residency was part of NYLON’s ongoing Membership series, which has hosted memorable functions in conjunction with cultural events like New York Fashion Week, Miami Art Week, and Coachella.

Photos from Jodie’s time at the event follow, courtesy of NYLON.