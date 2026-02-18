in Culture News

Jodie Woods Attends NYLON’s Presidents’ Weekend Celebration In Aspen, Serves Killer Winter Look

The model and influencer was part of the high-profile event.

Jodie Woods at NYLON Residency at The Snow Lodge, Aspen – President’s Day Weekend | Marc Patrick/BFA.com for NYLON

NYLON continued its trend of setting the standard for tastemaker events, hosting series of memorable parties in Aspen for Presidents’ Day Weekend.

The residency consisted of a variety of functions, featuring high-profile brand activations, musical moments, and guest lists of recognizable models, influencers, and industry notables.

That list included Jodie Woods, who delivered a stunning winter look at the Saturday night party at The Snow Lodge.

The residency was part of NYLON’s ongoing Membership series, which has hosted memorable functions in conjunction with cultural events like New York Fashion Week, Miami Art Week, and Coachella.

Photos from Jodie’s time at the event follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Jodie Woods at NYLON Residency at The Snow Lodge, Aspen – President’s Day Weekend | Marc Patrick/BFA.com for NYLON
Jodie Woods at NYLON Residency at The Snow Lodge, Aspen – President’s Day Weekend | Marc Patrick/BFA.com for NYLON
Jodie Woods at NYLON Residency at The Snow Lodge, Aspen – President’s Day Weekend | Marc Patrick/BFA.com for NYLON
Jodie Woods at NYLON Residency at The Snow Lodge, Aspen – President’s Day Weekend | Marc Patrick/BFA.com for NYLON

Jodie woodsnylon

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Cortis’ “GO!” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Chloe Marks, Sabrina Halper, Anna Wolf Spotted At NYLON’s Presidents’ Weekend Celebration In Aspen