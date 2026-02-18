Chloe Marks, Sabrina Halper, Anna Wolf Spotted At NYLON’s Presidents’ Weekend Celebration In Aspen

Having delivered memorable activations conjunction with cultural staples like Coachella and New York Fashion Week, NYLON brought its cachet to Aspen for a series of high-profile Presidents’ Weekend Celebrations.

Held at The Snow Lodge, the NYLON residency featured a variety of tastemaker functions with music from buzzy DJs.

Among those in attendance were Chloe Marks, Sabrina Halper, and Anna Wolf, who made their presence felt among dozens of peers from the music, fashion, social media, and pop culture spaces.

Photos from the trio follow, courtesy of NYLON.