Chloe Marks, Sabrina Halper, Anna Wolf Spotted At NYLON’s Presidents’ Weekend Celebration In Aspen

Chloe Marks, Sabrina Halper, Anna Wolf at NYLON Residency at The Snow Lodge, Aspen – President’s Day Weekend | Marc Patrick/BFA.com for NYLON
Having delivered memorable activations conjunction with cultural staples like Coachella and New York Fashion Week, NYLON brought its cachet to Aspen for a series of high-profile Presidents’ Weekend Celebrations.
Held at The Snow Lodge, the NYLON residency featured a variety of tastemaker functions with music from buzzy DJs.
Among those in attendance were Chloe Marks, Sabrina Halper, and Anna Wolf, who made their presence felt among dozens of peers from the music, fashion, social media, and pop culture spaces.
