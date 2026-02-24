in Music News

Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“The Great Divide” is accumulating support at pop radio.

Noah Kahan - The Great Divide video screenshot | Mercury

Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” is garnering interest at pop radio, earning enough pickups this week to rank as the format’s most added song.

“The Great Divide” landed at 41 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, more than doubling the add count achieved by any other song.

Each added by 16 stations, Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” and sombr’s “homewrecker” tie for second. Doja Cat’s “Gorgeous” follows in fourth with 15 new adds.

A new option for 14 stations, Sienna Spiro’s “Die On This Hill” takes fifth on the Mediabase pop ad board.

PinkPantheress’ “Stateside” lands in sixth place with adds from 13 stations, and Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” rides a total of 12 new adds to 7th place.

Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll,” a new pickup for 11 stations, follows as eighth-most added.

Hilary Duff’s “Roommates” and Corbyn Besson’s “Blink (featuring Tzuyu)” tie for ninth with 9 new adds.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

