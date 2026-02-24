Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” is garnering interest at pop radio, earning enough pickups this week to rank as the format’s most added song.

“The Great Divide” landed at 41 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, more than doubling the add count achieved by any other song.

Each added by 16 stations, Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” and sombr’s “homewrecker” tie for second. Doja Cat’s “Gorgeous” follows in fourth with 15 new adds.

A new option for 14 stations, Sienna Spiro’s “Die On This Hill” takes fifth on the Mediabase pop ad board.

PinkPantheress’ “Stateside” lands in sixth place with adds from 13 stations, and Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” rides a total of 12 new adds to 7th place.

Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll,” a new pickup for 11 stations, follows as eighth-most added.

Hilary Duff’s “Roommates” and Corbyn Besson’s “Blink (featuring Tzuyu)” tie for ninth with 9 new adds.