Morgan Wallen’s “20 Cigarettes” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The biggest name in country music is back atop the airplay chart.

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen scores another #1 this week, as his “20 Cigarettes” rises to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “20 Cigarettes” seizes the throne from Jason Aldean’s “How Far Does A Goodbye Go.”

Along with ruling for chart points, the song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the February 15-21 tracking period.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” holds at #2 on the chart, while Shaboozey & Jelly Roll’s “Amen” rises a level to #3. The aforementioned “How Far Does A Goodbye Go” drops to #5, and Justin Moore’s “Time’s Ticking” elevates a rung to #5.

