Sadie Stanley Looks Gorgeous, Joins Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang At “Karate Kid: Legends” Premiere

As the film’s opening draws near, principals from “Karate Kid: Legends” attended a premiere event in New York City.

The list of attendees included Sadie Stanley, who looked characteristically stunning at the Tuesday night event. She joined co-stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang on the red carpet of the SVA Theatre in Chelsea.

Stanley plays Mia in the new film, which opens this Friday, May 30.

Following Tuesday’s premiere, Sony shared official publicity photos from the red carpet. That look at the event follows.