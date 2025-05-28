in Culture News, Movie News

Sadie Stanley Looks Gorgeous, Joins Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang At “Karate Kid: Legends” Premiere

The actress looked beautiful at Tuesday’s New York City Premiere.

New York, New York - 5/27/25 - Sadie Stanley attends the “KARATE KID: LEGENDS” New York Premiere at SVA THEATRE - PHOTO by: Marion Curtis / Starpix for Sony Pictures

As the film’s opening draws near, principals from “Karate Kid: Legends” attended a premiere event in New York City.

The list of attendees included Sadie Stanley, who looked characteristically stunning at the Tuesday night event. She joined co-stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang on the red carpet of the SVA Theatre in Chelsea.

Stanley plays Mia in the new film, which opens this Friday, May 30.

Following Tuesday’s premiere, Sony shared official publicity photos from the red carpet. That look at the event follows.

New York, New York – 5/27/25 – Jackie Chan , Sadie Stanley and Ralph Macchio attend the “KARATE KID: LEGENDS” New York Premiere at SVA THEATRE
New York, New York – 5/27/25 – Ben Wang and Sadie Stanley attend the “KARATE KID: LEGENDS” New York Premiere at SVA THEATRE
New York, New York – 5/27/25 – Ben Wang and Sadie Stanley attend the “KARATE KID: LEGENDS” New York Premiere at SVA THEATRE
New York, New York – 5/27/25 – Sadie Stanley attends the “KARATE KID: LEGENDS” New York Premiere at SVA THEATRE
New York, New York – 5/27/25 – Sadie Stanley attends the “KARATE KID: LEGENDS” New York Premiere at SVA THEATRE
New York, New York – 5/27/25 – Sadie Stanley attends the “KARATE KID: LEGENDS” New York Premiere at SVA THEATRE
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

