Dakota Johnson Scheduled For Interview On June 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

She will be the lead guest on next Monday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1670 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actress Dakota Johnson during “Mad Lib Karaoke” on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Off this week for Memorial Day, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with an original broadcast on June 2.

That night’s episode will feature Dakota Johnson as its lead guest. Johnson appears in the films “Splitsville” and “Materialists” this summer.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the June 2 “Tonight Show” will feature a visit from Jonathan Groff. Later, Matt Berninger will take the stage for a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Tuesday, May 27: Guests include Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Hailee Steinfeld and musical guest Perfume Genius. (OAD 4/3/25)

Wednesday, May 28: Guests include Blake Shelton, Desi Lydic and musical guest Blake Shelton. (OAD 5/13/25)

Thursday, May 29: Guests include John Legend, Bill Burr and musical guest John Legend ft. Black Thought. (OAD 3/18/25)

Friday, May 30: Guests include The Weeknd, Young Mazino, Adam Goldstein and musical guest The Weeknd. (OAD 5/15/25)

Monday, June 2: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Groff and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show #2141

Tuesday, June 3: Guests include Tyler Perry & Taraji P. Henson, Brianne Howey, Owen Cooper and musical guest Turnstile. Show #2142

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

