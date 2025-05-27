Dakota Johnson Scheduled For Interview On June 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Off this week for Memorial Day, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with an original broadcast on June 2.

That night’s episode will feature Dakota Johnson as its lead guest. Johnson appears in the films “Splitsville” and “Materialists” this summer.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the June 2 “Tonight Show” will feature a visit from Jonathan Groff. Later, Matt Berninger will take the stage for a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Tuesday, May 27: Guests include Elton John & Brandi Carlile, Hailee Steinfeld and musical guest Perfume Genius. (OAD 4/3/25)

Wednesday, May 28: Guests include Blake Shelton, Desi Lydic and musical guest Blake Shelton. (OAD 5/13/25)

Thursday, May 29: Guests include John Legend, Bill Burr and musical guest John Legend ft. Black Thought. (OAD 3/18/25)

Friday, May 30: Guests include The Weeknd, Young Mazino, Adam Goldstein and musical guest The Weeknd. (OAD 5/15/25)

Monday, June 2: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Groff and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show #2141

Tuesday, June 3: Guests include Tyler Perry & Taraji P. Henson, Brianne Howey, Owen Cooper and musical guest Turnstile. Show #2142