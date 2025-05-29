in TV News

Sydney Sweeney Booked For June 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

The popular actress will return to “The Tonight Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1889 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Sydney Sweeney has booked a return trip to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress will appear as the lead guest on the Thursday, June 5 edition of the NBC late-night talk show. That night’s episode will also feature interviews with Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells, as well as Alex Bregman.

Later, Liz Glazer will take the stage for stand-up comedy.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, May 29: Guests include John Legend, Bill Burr and musical guest John Legend ft. Black Thought. (OAD 3/18/25)

Friday, May 30: Guests include The Weeknd, Young Mazino, Adam Goldstein and musical guest The Weeknd. (OAD 5/15/25)

Monday, June 2: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Groff and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show #2141

Tuesday, June 3: Guests include Tyler Perry & Taraji P. Henson, Brianne Howey, Owen Cooper and musical guest Turnstile. Show #2142

Wednesday, June 4: Guests include Annie Murphy, Benson Boone and musical guest Benson Boone. Show #2143

Thursday, June 5: Guests include Sydney Sweeney, Nick Kroll & Andrew Rannells, Alex Bregman and comedian Liz Glazer. Show #2144

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

