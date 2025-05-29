Sydney Sweeney Booked For June 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Sydney Sweeney has booked a return trip to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actress will appear as the lead guest on the Thursday, June 5 edition of the NBC late-night talk show. That night’s episode will also feature interviews with Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells, as well as Alex Bregman.
Later, Liz Glazer will take the stage for stand-up comedy.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Thursday, May 29: Guests include John Legend, Bill Burr and musical guest John Legend ft. Black Thought. (OAD 3/18/25)
Friday, May 30: Guests include The Weeknd, Young Mazino, Adam Goldstein and musical guest The Weeknd. (OAD 5/15/25)
Monday, June 2: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Jonathan Groff and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show #2141
Tuesday, June 3: Guests include Tyler Perry & Taraji P. Henson, Brianne Howey, Owen Cooper and musical guest Turnstile. Show #2142
Wednesday, June 4: Guests include Annie Murphy, Benson Boone and musical guest Benson Boone. Show #2143
Thursday, June 5: Guests include Sydney Sweeney, Nick Kroll & Andrew Rannells, Alex Bregman and comedian Liz Glazer. Show #2144
